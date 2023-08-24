EAEU industrial production up by 3% yoy in 1H 2023 — Russian PM

TSAGHKADZOR /Armenia/, August 24. /TASS/. Industrial production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 3% year-on-year in the first half of 2023, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the intergovernmental council of the union.

"We have taken a number of serious steps to deepen industrial cooperation to launch the production of goods with high added value. In the first six months of the year, industrial production in the union grew by almost 3% compared to the same period last year," he said.

Mishustin stressed that the countries of the EAEU "are capable of achieving great results." "We hope that this will be facilitated by the launch of supranational mechanisms for financing promising projects at the expense of the Union budget in the near future," he added.

The Russian Prime Minister also drew attention to the fact that the EAEU countries are fully self-sufficient in gas, oil, oil products and electricity. "It is important to jointly develop geological exploration and the infrastructure necessary for a stable, uninterrupted supply of people and businesses with these resources," Mishustin said.

The member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.