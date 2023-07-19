Russia may get back to grain deal once promises made to Moscow are kept — Putin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that Moscow may reinstate the grain deal as soon as all of the previous promises given to Russia are kept in full.

"We are not opposing the deal itself, especially given its importance for the global food market, for many countries around the world. We will certainly consider the possibility of returning to it," the president said at a meeting with government members.

The Russian leader emphasized that it may happen "only under one condition - once all previously agreed principles of Russia’s participation in the deal are taken into account in full, and, most importantly, are implemented without any exception."

Putin dubbed "waiving sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer supplies to the world markets" as the first principle.