State Duma adopts law on introduction of digital ruble

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, adopted in the second and third readings a law that creates the basis for the introduction of the digital ruble and the implementation of non-cash payments using the digital ruble. The document was initiated by a group of deputies headed by Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the Financial Market Committee.

The law defines the terms "digital ruble platform", "digital ruble platform rules", "digital ruble platform participant", "digital ruble platform user", "digital account (wallet)."

The list of subjects of the national payment system is supplemented by a new subject - the operator of the digital ruble platform.

The law sets requirements for functioning of the digital ruble platform, the procedure for opening, maintaining and closing a digital account and access to the digital ruble platform.

The law defines the concepts of "electronic money" and "non-cash payments in the form of transfer of digital rubles", the concepts of "electronic money" and "digital rubles."

The law establishes the features of the digital ruble account agreement, the transfer of digital rubles. Attraction of digital rubles in contributions (deposits), according to the document, is impossible.

Non-residents get access to the digital ruble platform via participants in the digital ruble platform that are authorized banks, or foreign banks that are participants in the digital ruble platform. In some cases the access is granted by the operator of the digital ruble platform. Until December 31, 2024, the range of users of the digital ruble platform, the list of types of transactions and their thresholds will be agreed by the Bank of Russia with the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation.

Under the law the Bank of Russia will be the operator of the digital ruble platform.

The document will enter into force on August 1, 2023, with the exception of provisions for which a different date for their entry into force is established.