Afghanistan, China start direct flights from May 24 — Taliban’s MFA

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Afghanistan and China are starting direct flights from May 24, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of a Taliban (banned in Russia) interim government said on Tuesday.

The statement followed a meeting between Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi and Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu.

"The Chinese ambassador said China supports normal relations with Afghanistan and is ready to strengthen them further. He added that direct flights Afghanistan - China will start on May 24," the ministry spokesman said on Twitter.

Motaqi said the flights were "a good opportunity to strengthen relations" and urged Beijing to ease the visa regime between the countries further, the ministry’s spokesman said.

He didn’t say which airlines will perform the flights and how often.