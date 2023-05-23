Gazprom group investments may reach record $38.12 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Gazprom's investments in 2023 may reach a record 3.056 trillion rubles ($38.12 bln), including gas, oil, electricity, heat generation and other assets, the company said in a report published on Tuesday.

"The total investment utilization in accordance with the investment program of the Group for 2023 (for gas, oil, electricity, heat generating and other assets) and current similar intentions of the Group is RUB 3,056,208 million," the statement said.

In April 2022, the Gazprom report for 2021 stated that in 2022 Gazprom group plans to invest a record 2.258 trillion rubles ($28.17 bln) against 2.004 trillion rubles ($25 bln) a year earlier.

According to the report, net profit of Gazprom, attributable to the shareholders of the company, under IFRS decreased by 41.4% and amounted to about 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.29 bln) at the end of 2022 against 2.093 trillion rubles ($26.1 bln) a year earlier.

Gazprom's external sales increased to 11.673 trillion rubles ($145.61 bln) against 10.2 trillion rubles ($127.24 bln) a year earlier. Gazprom Group EBITDA for 2022 amounted to 3.6 trillion rubles ($44.9 bln), which is comparable to the record result of 2021, the statement said. The net debt of Gazprom, adjusted for deposits, at the end of 2022 amounted to 3.8 trillion rubles ($47.4 bln). The level of debt burden in terms of net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.1 in ruble terms at the end of 2022 against 0.23 at the end of the first half of 2022.