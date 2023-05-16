German government buys 3,000 pipes remaining after Nord Stream 2 construction — portal

BERLIN, May 16. /TASS/. The German government has purchased pipes remaining after the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline’s operator, the Business Insider online publication reported on Tuesday citing several unnamed sources.

In total, about 3,000 pipes were purchased, the transaction cost 70 million euros, the publication says. The pipes are supposed to be used to connect the liquefied gas receiving terminal under construction to the onshore distribution network.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed but never launched. Its certification process was halted in February 2022.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.