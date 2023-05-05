Nintendo reports decline in revenue in Russia

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian unit of Japan’s Nintendo plunged by more than six times in 2022 to 379 mln rubles ($5 mln), according to annual accounting statements of its local legal entity.

Net loss the Russian subsidiary of the Japanese gaming consoles developer stood at 233 mln rubles ($3.1 mln) last year, compared to 106 mln rubles ($1.4 mln) of profits in 2021.

In March 2022, Nintendo halted sales in Russia due to disruptions of supply chains and problems with payments because of anti-Russian sanctions. Goods are currently supplied to Russia using the parallel import scheme.