Russia in talks with China, other countries about UAV market — official

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating drone exports and imports with China and other countries, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

"We are adding provisions about drones to all our negotiating concepts with our main focal partners, including China. This includes export of our solutions, but also imports - when there is demand," he told a meeting on development of unmanned aerial systems in the Rudnevo industrial park, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Speaking of instruments to support it: the Russian Export Center has a relatively broad array of instruments at its disposal, including financial and non-financial support," he said. "Everything will be done."

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier tasked the government and Russia’s development institutions to look into ways of supporting development enterprises in the sector of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In his opinion, this sector is of utmost importance, has great prospects and its volume may reach one trillion rubles ($12.2 billion at the current exchange rate) in the coming years.