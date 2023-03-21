Almost all parameters of new Russia-China gas pipeline agreed — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Almost all parameters of the agreement on a new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline from Russia to China via Mongolia have been agreed, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during Sino-Russian talks.

"We have just discussed a good project. This is the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline via Mongolia. Almost all parameters of this agreement have been agreed. This amounts to 50 bln cubic meters of gas in reliable and stable supplies from Russia," the President said.

The Russian business is able to meet the growing demand of the Chinese economy for energy resources, the head of state added.