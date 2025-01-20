China’s oil imports from Russia up 1.3% in 2024 to over 108 mln tons

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. China’s imports of Russian oil edged up by 1.3% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 108.47 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms oil imports totaled $62.42 bln in the reporting period, up by 2.8%, according to statistics. Russia is still the largest oil supplier to the People’s Republic of China followed by Saudi Arabia (78.63 mln tons in 2024, down by 8.5%), and Malaysia (70.32 mln tons).

China’s total purchases of oil from other countries fell by 1.9% last year to 553.42 mln tons, according to the service.