Russian minister, Egyptian president discuss NPP, free trade zone projects

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Sunday that his talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi focused on issues of the establishment of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt, the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, as well as the expansion of air service between the two countries.

"We discussed in detail all the aspects on the current agenda. They include the development of humanitarian and industrial cooperation relations, issues of education. Many Egyptian students are currently studying in Russia," he said. "The topics also included the construction of the nuclear plant, the free economic zone, a number of amendments are needed to the intergovernmental agreement. As well as issues of tourism, the organization of air service, the increase of the number of flights."

The EAEU and the United Arab Emirates began the first round of talks on a free trade zone earlier in March. Last December, the ministry of economic development told TASS that talks on a free trade zone with Indonesia would kickoff in early 2023. The EAEU is negotiating free trade zone projects with Egypt, Israel, India, and Iran.