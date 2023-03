MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The closed-door meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the bureau of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs was interesting a specific, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A very interesting, meaningful and specific [meeting]. The whole range of instructions was given to the government," Peskov said.

Fiscal matters were also discussed during the meeting, the Kremlin Spokesman added.