MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The price of aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) for the first time since December 9, 2022, and surpassed $ 2,500 per metric ton.

At its peak, the price reached $2,503 per ton, and later dropped to $2,478 per ton.

In early March 2022, the price of aluminum updated its historical record, rising to $4,074.