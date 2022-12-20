US fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill bans allocating funds to Ukraine’s Azov Battalion

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. None of the funds earmarked under the United States’ fiscal year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill may be used for assisting the Azov Battalion (designated as an extremist organization in Russia), according to a document published on the website of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations.

"None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to provide arms, training or any assistance to the Azov Battalion," the document reads.

The $1.7 trillion fiscal year bill, submitted to the US Congress on Monday, includes $44.9 bln in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.