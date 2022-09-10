US may impose sanctions against violators of Russia's oil price cap — US Treasury

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10. /TASS/. The US may impose sanctions against companies that will buy Russian oil at a price above the limit set by Washington and its partners and attempt to use the services of oil shipping companies in the process, according to the US Treasure preliminary guidance on implementation of a maritime services policy and related price exception for seaborne Russian oil issued on Friday.

"Persons that make significant purchases of oil above the price cap and knowingly rely on service providers subject to the maritime services policy, or persons that knowingly provide false information, documentation, or attestations to such a service provider, will have potentially violated the maritime services policy and may be a target for a sanctions enforcement action," the document states.

The embargo on purchases of Russian oil, imposed by the European Union and the USA, resulted in a sharp rise of prices, which allowed the Russian Federation to divert large volumes of raw materials to other markets, first of all to India and China. The EU and the US are suffering losses, including secondary effects in the form of inflation. On September 2, the G7 finance ministers announced their intention to introduce a price cap on Russian oil. For this purpose, they want to create a "broad international coalition" and ban any maritime transportation services for Russian oil, if it is sold at a price above the limit agreed by such a coalition.

On September 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the idea of limiting prices for Russian energy resources "an absolutely stupid solution". Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on September 1 that Moscow would stop the supply of oil and petroleum products to countries that decide to limit the cost of oil from Russia. As he stressed, Russia will not work "on non-market conditions". At the same time, Novak slammed proposals to introduce restrictions on the price of Russian oil as complete nonesense. In addition, he warned that "interference in the market mechanisms of such an important industry as oil, which is essential in terms of global energy security - such attempts will only lead to the destabilization of the oil industry", the oil market.