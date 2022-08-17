Uniper believes Gazprom in breach of contracts, no longer unreliable gas supplier

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Gazprom violates long-term gas supply contracts, having become an unreliable supplier for the German market, the country’s energy concern said in a report on Wednesday.

"Since June 14, 2022, and to the present day, Uniper has been receiving only between 20% and 40% of the contractually committed gas volumes from Gazprom. Gazprom is thus in breach of the long-term gas supply contracts and has become an unreliable supplier for Uniper and the German gas market," the report said.

Moreover, Uniper noted again it considered the force majeure on gas supplies announced by Gazprom ungrounded, officially rejecting it.

Earlier, reports said Uniper viewed the force majeure on gas supplies announced by Gazprom as breach of contract and did not exclude legal action in this regard.