Ruble weakens as Central Bank decides to cut key rate to 8% per annum

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The ruble rate accelerated its decline against the dollar during the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange following the decision of the Bank of Russia to lower the key rate to 8% per annum, according to the data of the trading platform.

Before the publication of the regulator's decision to change the key rate, the dollar rate was 57.6 rubles (+1.67%), and the euro was at around 57.75 rubles (+0.88%), as of 01:27 pm Moscow time.

As of 01:31 pm Moscow time, after the publication of the decision, the dollar accelerated growth to 58 rubles (+2.39%), the euro rate was 58.1 rubles. (+1.49%).

By 01:45 pm Moscow time, the dollar rate on the Moscow Exchange accelerated its growth to 58.07 rubles (+2.27%), the euro exchange rate - up to 58 rubles (+1.33%).

The MOEX index rose by 1.79% and reached 2,090.37 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.5% to 1,136.5 points.

Earlier on Friday, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to lower the key rate by 150 p.p. to 8% per annum. The regulator will assess the necessity of further reduction of the key rate in the second half of 2022.