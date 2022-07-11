Online sale on IKEA website in Russian is with fits and starts

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. It has become possible to purchase goods on the Russian website of Sweden-based IKEA but with mixed results, TASS reports.

It was possible to add required goods the basket and pay the order with delivery at door and to pickup points in different browsers. At the same time, some attempts to open the website failed.

The website informed on July 8 that sales would be opened after the weekend because "all intervals for delivery and self-pickup for the near future" were taken. There was a notice later on the main page of the website that online purchases would be available again soon.

The company was to start the online sale on July 5 but failed to succeed due to the website failure. Online sales started on July 7 in the evening but buyers again faced website overloading later.

The online sales scheduled to July 5 is caused by IKEA’s withdrawal from the Russian market.