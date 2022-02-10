Easing OPEC+ oil output cuts to be positive for GDP growth, says Russian deputy minister

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The planned easing of OPEC+ crude production cuts will positively influence GDP growth, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova said in an interview with Izvestia published on Thursday, adding that the measures taken to support the purchasing power might also encourage economic growth.

"The first factor that will be positive this year, is obviously the planned easing of OPEC+ cuts. Our oil production has not yet recovered, with adjacent sectors to be triggered by its growth. The second positive factor is connected with the fact that last year was quite successful for companies, particularly for exporters, which resulted in serious financial resources being accumulated in the economy that can be invested. The third factor is that quite much has been done to support the purchasing power, which will also enable the economy to expand," she explained.

That said, negative factors such as global environment and inflation, external markets, should also be taken into account, Kryuchkova noted. The situation will depend on how fast the countries will be tightening their monetary policy, she added. "This all creates a very high level of uncertainty," Deputy Minister concluded, adding that the government is developing various policies to curb inflation, for example, provides subsidies that allow lowering prices. Nevertheless, Kryuchkova considers it necessary to solve problems at various horizons, considering the fact that it is hardly possible to lower prices without extending supply, particularly in the food sector.

Moreover, all sudden movements in the area of monetary policy globally may push investors to transfer funds from developing markets to developed and more stable, she explained. "Clearly it may have additional pressure both on the exchange rate and the yield of bonds, and Russian stock indices in the short term. This pressure may be less sensitive for Russia than for other countries regarded as emerging markets though," Deputy Minister noted.

Earlier, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said that the country’s economic growth this year is projected at 3%. The outlook will be revised in April. According to Russia’s social and economic development outlook for 2022-2024, the ministry expects inflation to return to the targeted level of 4% by the end of 2022.