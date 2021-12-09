Hainan Agriculture Park helps generate $644 million in income from selective breeding

SANYA /China/, December 9. /TASS/. Indirect income from the promotion of crops selectively bred in the Sanya Agricultural Industrial Park in China's Hainan province has reached 4 billion yuan (about $644 million). The Nanguo Metropolis Daily newspaper reported that the economic achievements of this state-owned Agriculture Park in the Yazhou District were presented at an exhibition dedicated to its innovative achievements.

Since the park was founded in 2019, its research selective breeding bases have reached 1,400 hectares, housing 2,600 crop species are which are grown and studied onsite.

The Agriculture Park also built demonstration bases covering 32 hectares, where 72 commercial crop varieties are grown. Tropical fruits, vegetables, melons and crops grow there.

In 2021, the area of high-quality farmland in Yazhou Park has increased to 3,553 hectares, accounting for 97% of its total area. The average investment per hectare is 75,000 yuan ($11,700), and the annual output per hectare is estimated at 285,000 yuan ($44,700).

The Chinese authorities pay great attention to the development of agriculture in Hainan province. Chinese researchers note that Hainan is a promising area for the selective breeding of high-yield crops because of its tropical climate and large number of sunny days. Maracuja, pitaya, coconut, pomelo, and many other tropical fruits are grown here. The island also offers opportunities for offshore fishing, horticulture and animal husbandry.