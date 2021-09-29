Moscow court slaps Google with $89,200 in fines for refusing to delete banned content

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Justice of the Peace Court in Moscow’s Tagansky District hit Google with a total of 6.5 mln rubles ($89,200) in fines for its failure to remove prohibited content, the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Justice of the Peace of Court section No. 422 has found Google liable under two more episodes of administrative violations according to Part 4, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code (failure of information resource owner to remove information in case Russian laws stipulate responsibility for removal of such information) and fined it 6.5 mln rubles in total," the press service informed.

The Justice of the Peace Court earlier imposed fines totaling 32.5 mln rubles ($445,800) on Google under similar grounds.