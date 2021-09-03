Novatek will use 50% hydrogen fueled turbines for its new projects, says CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian independent gas producer Novatek is going to use 50% hydrogen fueled turbines for its new projects, the company’s CEO, Leonid Mikhelson, told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"At our next facilities, we will use at least 50% hydrogen turbines," he said.

In August, the Russian government approved a concept for the development of hydrogen energy in Russia. Until 2035-2050, it is planned to create large export-oriented production facilities, to switch to the serial application of hydrogen technologies in various sectors of the economy from petrochemistry to housing and communal services.

