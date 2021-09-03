Agreement on Big Northern Sea Route signed at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Representatives of the Rosatom state-run nuclear corporation and the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic signed at the Eastern Economic Form an agreement to develop the Big Northern Sea Route, Rosatom’s press service said on Friday.

"The Big Northern Sea Route from Murmansk to Vladivostok plays an important role in transport security, and connects by sea the Russian European part with the Far East. […] We are interested in building up cooperation under this project with both Russian and foreign counterparts," Rosatom’s Director General Alexei Likhachev said.

The parties to the agreement will develop the Big Northern Sea Route to provide for stable growth of the export, cabotage, and transit traffic.

The Northern Sea Route stretches from the Kara Gate Strait in the west to Cape Dezhnev on Chukotka. The so-called Big Northern Sea Route includes the Arkhangelsk, Murmansk regions and St. Petersburg and the Far East from the Northern Sea Route’s border on Chukotka to Vladivostok.

