Salekhard airport’s capacity expected to double after renovation

TASS, August 31. The airport in Yamal’s central city, Salekhard, will almost double the capacity after the planned renovation, the Yamalo-Nenets Region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov told TASS.

"We expect the capacity will double," he said. "Those would be new opportunities. The main task is to make sure the airport copes with the peak periods, which may be caused by bad weather conditions, snow storms, and others. Nowadays, the airport manages well when everything goes smoothly, but in case of the disrupted schedule they face problems. By this renovation, we will solve this issue."

According to the governor, the project works are underway. They will be completed by the end of 2021.

The Salekhard airport is 7 kilometers away from the city. Regular flights began in 1935. The new terminal was built there in 2000. The airport has one terminal, one runway and one helicopter pad. The airport serves both local and inter-regional flights.

In addition to this project, the Yamalo-Nenets Region continues the upgrade of the airport in Novy Urengoi - it is Russia’s first concession agreement on development of airport infrastructures. The airport’s new terminal is expected to be ready in 2022. It will serve 840 passengers an hour and 1.45 million passengers a year. Later on, the hub plans to make the terminal bigger and to organize a special sector for international flights.