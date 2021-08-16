Putin orders to work out agreements on coal export eastward

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the Cabinet in cooperation with the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, to introduce amendments providing the opportunity for agreements to be made between Russian Railways and coal miners on coal export eastward, according to the list of assignments posted on Monday on the Kremlin’s website.

"The government of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation should ensure introduction of amendments to laws of the Russian Federation by 2021 year-end, providing the opportunity for making (subject to approaches agreed with the largest coal producing companies) agreements between Russian Railways and coal producing companies for the term up to three years, which determine the quantities of coal export by railway transport eastward and set forth liability of parties to such agreements," the document says.

The deadline for the assignment is set as by December 31.