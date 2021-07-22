MMK estimates losses from Russian export duties at $150 mln in 2021 — top manager

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. MMK estimates economic losses of the company from Russian export duties on metals and metal products at $150 mln in this year, Director for Economics of the Russian metals company Andrei Eremin said at a teleconference on Thursday.

"Extra costs can be about $150 mln for our export volumes, considering different forecasts," the top manager said.

Domestic prices of metal products, as the company forecasts, will follow the global price dynamics to a certain expect, despite duties in effect, Eremin added.

Duties for export of ferrous and nonferrous products will be introduced in Russia from August until the end of 2021.