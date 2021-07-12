New cargo flight between Hainan and the Philippines launched in Haikou

HAIKOU, July 12. /TASS/. Royal Air Philippines has opened a new cargo flight between the Philippines and China's Hainan, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the flight will be operated between the Philippine Clark International Airport (Pampanga Province), Hainan Meilan Airport (Haikou City) and another Philippine Davao Airport. It will be conducted times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It will use Airbus A319 aircraft. The first such flight took place on June 10 and delivered nine tonnes of products ordered through e-commerce sites to the Philippines. In the near future, it will also transport seafood and other products.

In 2021, Meilan Airport launched new international and regional cargo flights with Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, Philippines and France.