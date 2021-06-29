Russia produces 2,000 tonnes of medical oxygen per day, says minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Around 2,000 tonnes of medical oxygen are produced by more than 130 enterprises in Russia each day, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the coordination council for struggle against the coronavirus infection spread on Tuesday, adding that production may be increased by another 400 tonnes.

"Today 137 enterprises in 64 constituent entities produce a total of around 2,000 tonnes of medical oxygen per day. Output may be increased by at least another 400 tonnes of oxygen," he said, adding that "in this regard [Russia] is self-sufficient in oxygen."

The ministry monitors the oxygen demand in the regions and coordinates supplies if required, Manturov said. "Meanwhile many territories use the cooperation mechanism that was established during the first and the second wave," he noted.