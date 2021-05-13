Putin plans to discuss labor market with Russian government

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will hold a traditional meeting with members of the government and discuss the situation on the labor market, according to the Kremlin press service.

"On May 13, Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with members of the government of the Russian Federation via video conference. The main topic of the meeting will be a discussion of the situation on the labor market and the implementation of a program to support the population employment," the press service said.

It is planned that the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov will make a presentation.

Back in March, Putin set the task by the end of 2021 to restore the labor market in the country to the indicators of 2019. The president then stressed that solving this problem depends primarily on the growth of business activity and on increasing capital investments.

The pandemic hit the Russian labor market hard. According to Rosstat, the number of unemployed in Russia in 2020 amounted to about 4.321 mln people, which is 24.7% more than in the previous year.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted on Wednesday, answering questions after the annual report in the Duma, the overall unemployment rate in Russia fell from 6.4% at its peak in August 2020 to 5.4%, or 4.2 mln people at the moment.