Russia increases levels of production of COVID-19 vaccines weekly, FC Speaker says

ST. PETERSBURG, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has informed that Russia increases levels of production of vaccines against the coronavirus infection weekly. She noted this during her meeting with Chair of the Senate (upper chamber) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev on Thursday.

"We launched mass inoculation. The only problem is, time is needed in order to start mass production of a vaccine since technologies of producing this substance are not simple. Every week we increase the levels of vaccine production. We are increasing the volume of vaccination and, of course, when possible, try to satisfy the needs of other countries that address us, send them vaccines," she said during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg.

"Kazakhstan is our closest partner. First of all, of course, per the agreement of our presidents, we did that (shipped the vaccines - TASS)," the Federation Council speaker added.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that the production of vaccines against coronavirus in Russia has grown since the beginning of the year, the production rates of the preparations will continue to increase.