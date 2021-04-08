Montenegro extends visa-free travel for Russian nationals

MOSCOW, April 8./TASS/. The government of Montenegro has extended visa-free travel for the Russian nationals until October 31, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In March 2021, the government of Montenegro made another decision on a temporary visa waiver for the Russian nationals. Under the document, between April 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021, citizens of the Russian Federation may enter Montenegro, cross its territory or stay in the country up to 90 days without a visa, with a valid document identifying the person," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report issued on Thursday.

"Thus, within this term, the Russian nationals will only need the valid passport for travel abroad for a short-term entry into Montenegro for a period of up to 90 days," it said. The ministry noted that those Russian nationals who go to Montenegro to work or to study would need a visa. It also noted that the rule of entry into that Balkan country could be changed depending on the coronavirus situation.