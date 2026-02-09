West battlegroup shoots down 65 enemy UAVs in day — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Over the past day, units of the West battlegroup shot down 65 UAVs of various types and 30 enemy unmanned aircraft control points, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma said.

"The air defense units and mobile firing groups shot down a kamikaze drone in the air, 26 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 38 heavy combat quadrocopters of the enemy. Also, 30 UAV control points were identified and destroyed," Bigma said.

He added that seven Ukrainian mortars, an ATV and six ground-based robotic complexes were also destroyed.