Rusia’s Mir-19 Covid medicine can be registered this year

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS./. The Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) is hoping to complete the registration process its coronavirus medicine dubbed Mir-19 in 2021, Director of the FMBA’s Immunology Institute Rakim Khaitov said in an interview with RT.

"Efficacy will be demonstrated in the second phase. It is hard to say now when it will be over. We will put in all efforts to complete the second phase as soon as possible, and there are all conditions for it. In the pre-clinical [trials], the medicine showed very high efficacy. We will register it after. We would like to believe that it will happen this year soon," he said.