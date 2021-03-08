RDIF, Adienne Pharma & Biotech to cooperate for Sputnik V production in Italy

TASS, March 8. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is going to cooperate with Swiss-based Adienne Pharma & Biotech for Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production in Italy, chief executive of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Italian TV Channel Rai 3.

"We are holding talks with the government of Italy. There are many regions enthusiastic in respect of the Sputnik V, which want to produce it domestically. We for the first time cooperate now with the Swiss company Adienne Pharma & Biotech in Sputnik V production in Italy," Dmitriev said.

The manufacturing mechanism will help to create new jobs and provide Italy with the opportunity to control the product.

Production of the Sputnik V in Italy may start as early as in June. RDIF will announce 20 cooperation projects in ten countries, including Italy, by the end of this march, the chief executive said. In particular, the Fund is discussing cooperation with Germany and France now.

The Sputnik V ranks second among vaccine in terms of approvals received from government regulators.