Russian Direct Investment Fund finances Sputnik Light vaccine research

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is financing clinical trials of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine that can be an efficient temporary solution for many countries, CEO of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is financing clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine, which is a single-component version of the Sputnik V pharmaceutical. Sputnik Light is able to be an efficient temporary solutions for many countries at the peak of the novel coronavirus infection case rate and endeavoring to save as much lives of their citizens as possible. At the same time, the Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main vaccine drug used for the large-scale vaccination of the population for the Russian market," the chief executive said.

RDIF covers costs of the Gamaleya Institute for required clinical tests of the Sputnik Light vaccine, Dmitriev said earlier. This is a single-component vaccine providing a varying protection level, up to 85% for a certain category of individuals and probably slightly less for the other ones.

RDIF sees a significant demand for this vaccine from different foreign countries, the chief executive added.