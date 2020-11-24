Bitcoin price surpasses $19,000 first since December 2017

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin went up by 3.56% during the trading session on Tuesday reaching the peak level of $19,040, according to CoinDesk data at 12:52 am Moscow time.

The last time Bitcoin rose above $19,000 per unit was in December 2017.

As of 1:02 pm, the Bitcoin exchange rate was at $19,055 per unit (+3.62%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.