Moscow to look into prospects for Belarus to buy oil field in Russia

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Moscow will work out a possibility for Belarus to acquire an oil field in Russia but so far there are no specifics on this issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"There are no specifics on this issue yet," he said adding that such a plan was an initiative of the Belarusian side.

"It will be worked out by our relevant ministries and departments," Peskov said.

On November 4, Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, voiced the initiative on the possible acquisition of an oil field by Minsk on the territory of the Russian Federation. According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, the conversation was about the start of negotiations on the supply of oil and gas to Belarus next year. "The heads of state agreed to promptly resolve all issues in this area. The president of Belarus also asked his Russian colleague about a possibility to acquire an oil field in Russia. Vladimir Putin supported this idea. After elaboration, the issue will be discussed in detail at the next negotiations," the press service reported as quoted by the BelTA news agency.