First regular international flight departs Moscow’s Sheremetyevo after restrictions lifted

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The first regular flight has departed Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport following the resumption of international flights. According to the airport’s flight information display system, the flight, headed to Istanbul, departed at 07:45 am.

The Federal Air Transport Agency said earlier that the aircraft operating the flight was capable of carrying up to 400 passengers.

On Saturday, Russia resumed international flights, suspended in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On August 1, flights resumed to and from the United Kingdom (London), Tanzania (Zanzibar) and Turkey (Ankara and Istanbul). Flights to and from Turkey’s Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman will resume on August 10. So far, international flights are operated only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don.