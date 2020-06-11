Russia, Vietnam planning to expand economic cooperation, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong to discuss prospects of expanding economic and political cooperation, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"Specific directions of the development of bilateral ties were thoroughly discussed. The interest was stressed in expanding the trade and economic cooperation, particularly via maximizing the potential of the free trade agreement between the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS) and Vietnam," the press service noted.

The Kremlin clarified that the leaders outlined the importance of energy cooperation.