Putin supports proposal to increase support for agricultural producers

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal to increase the support for the agricultural sector by 4.5 bln rubles ($62.8 mln).

"I agree with the proposal to increase the amount of such support, say, by 4.5 bln rubles ($62.8 mln) for a start, so that agricultural producers receive an extra resource for development and domestic agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers are loaded with new orders," the President said.

It is also required to make further decisions to support the upgrade of agricultural companies and their outfit with the new machinery, the head of state added.