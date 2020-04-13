Putin orders to consider support for online food delivery services

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked to consider the possibility of supporting online food delivery services, including through partial subsidizing of such delivery cost during the coronavirus pandemic period. The relevant point is contained in the list of assignments of the head of state posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

The Russian government is tasked "to consider the possibility of supporting and delivering online services of public catering delivery, including through partial subsidizing of the delivery cost to small and medium business companies during the new coronavirus spread period. The deadline is May 15, 2020," the assignment says.

The Cabinet should also "implement further measures aimed at supporting socially oriented nonprofit organizations participating in activities to support citizens in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus infection" with the same deadline, according to the document.