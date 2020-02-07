Krasnoyarsk Region doubles number of passenger flights to Arctic districts

For people, living in many Arctic settlements on the Taimyr, helicopters are the only opportunity to get to the regional capital or to Norilsk. Very often, flights are delayed due to weather conditions, and lines of passengers have to wait for vacant seats onboard. Of the highest demand are new flights to Ust-Avam and Volochanka settlements.

KRASNOYARSK, February 7. /TASS/. The Krasnoyarsk Region doubled the number of flights to Taimyr’s distanced settlements, the regional government’s press service said.

"From now on, to those settlements helicopters will make flights twice a week year-round. Besides, flights will be available to Ust-Port, Karaul and Nosok. Twice a month until the navigation period begins, helicopters will fly to Khantaiskoye Ozero, Potapovo and Tukhard, as well as to Baikalovsk and Vorontsovo. In summer, flights will be available to Tukhard and Khantaiskoye - also twice a month," the press service added.

Thus, the helicopters will make twice more flights to distanced settlements, the local administration told TASS.

Taimyr offers budget subsidies to air transport companies. For 2020, the authorities allocate more than 130 million rubles ($2.05 million), where the biggest part will be paid in subsidies to air carriers. The current subsidies cut by 27-55% air fares for passengers.