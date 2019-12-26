Georgia to buy about 170 mln cubic meters of gas from Russia in 2020

TBILISI, December 26. /TASS/. Georgian authorities intend to buy about 170 mln cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2020, which will amount to about 6.6% of the total imported gas volumes. Such statements is made in the order of the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development on approval of the natural gas balance in 2020, posted on Thursday.

According to forecasts, Azerbaijan will supply 92.7% or more than 2.3 bln cubic meters of gas to Georgia in the coming year. Indigenous production of gas will be 17.9 mln cubic meters or 0.7% in 2020.

Households will account for 1 bln cubic meters of gas. Thermal power plants will consume 600 mln cubic meters. The forecast for gas consumption in the commercial sector is 911 mln cubic meters.

Georgia would purchase 160 mln cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in total in 2019, which is about 5% of gas imported by the country, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava told reporters on December 18. About 2.3 bln cubic meters (95%) were supplied from Azerbaijan.