PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. The price of gas for industrial consumers in Ukraine may be 25% lower if Moscow and Kiev agree on "joint honest work," Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"There is a well-known children's rhyme — 'We have gas in our apartment. How about you?' You have it as well, but it can be much cheaper if we agree on joint honest work. It may be 25% cheaper than what it costs final consumers now. First of all, industrial consumers because gas prices for regular consumers, for citizens, is subsidized, and we can calculate the price based on the subsidized amount. This is simple economic logic," Putin said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in turn that the issue of transit of Russian gas via Ukraine was unblocked at talks with Putin.