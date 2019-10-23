Putin calls for boosting economic ties with Ethiopia

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for increasing trade between Russia and Ethiopia.

"Our economic ties have been progressively developing. Certainly, the volume of trade is too small and it is not worthy of either Russia or Ethiopia," Putin said at a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Russian leader noted that the parties should step up their efforts in this field.

Putin praised partnership relations between Russia and Ethiopia on the international arena, including in ensuring stable development of peace on the African continent. "In this context, I highlight the role of an intergovernmental organization for development, where Ethiopia is now holding chairmanship," the president said.

The president welcomed bilateral cooperation at the United Nations General Assembly. "I’m grateful to you for traditional support and in some cases for co-authoring Russia’s resolutions at the UN General Assembly," he stated.