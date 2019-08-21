Want to fly? You have to comply: A321 bird strike may tighten engine requirements — expert

UFA, August 21. /TASS/. Managing Director and CEO of Aviadvigatel (part of Russia’s United Engine-Making Corporation) Alexander Inozemtsev told TASS on Wednesday that aircraft engine requirements may be tightened, due to the recent incident with an Airbus A321 that was forced to belly-land in a Moscow suburban cornfield after striking a flock of birds causing the airliner’s engines to fail.

"If all this is true [that a flock of birds struck the airliner’s engines], this may quite lead to further tightening of the requirements for engine tests. But we still have to wait for the official results of the probe into this incident," the chief executive said on the sidelines of the 12th All-Russian congress on fundamental problems of theoretical and applied mechanics, which runs in Ufa on August 19-24.

Today, the tests of large Russian-made engines simulate a strike by a bird weighing 8 kg. Also, 15 gulls were hurled into the PD-14 engine to demonstrate its reliability upon a bird strike, he said, adding that the designers would have to adapt themselves to a possible change in the requirements.