Russian hi-tech firm to export latest multiple launch rocket system with smart shells

"The state corporation Rostec continues developing new types of hi-tech armament. The new products include the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system. The system has already received its promotional certificate and is ready to enter the international market. As its main advantage, the system uses principally new 300mm guided rocket rounds with a firing range of up to 120 km," the press office quoted Rostec Industrial Director Sergei Abramov as saying.

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Techmash Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) is entering the international arms market with its latest Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system armed with 300mm smart shells, the Rostec press office told TASS on Wednesday.

The 300mm smart shells with high-explosive fragmentation warheads for the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system are the latest development by the Splav Research and Production Association, Techmash Group CEO Vladimir Lepin said.

"They have been derived from 300mm guided shells of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system, using a control unit based on the strapdown inertial navigation technology with the support of the onboard satellite navigation equipment," the Rostec press office quoted him as saying.

The Tornado-S is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. The new weapon has an extended range and an increased accuracy of fire. The Tornado-S also offers the option of giving an individual flight assignment for each separate rocket. The system is designated to strike enemy manpower, military hardware, stationary and mobile individual and cluster targets.