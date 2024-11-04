Ukrainian Armed Forces fire around 80 rounds of ammunition at Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, November 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region with around 80 rounds of ammunition and over 20 unmanned aerial vehicles in 24 hours. One person was killed and four were wounded, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The settlement of Oktyabrsky, the villages of Dolbino, Krasny Khutor, Pushkarnoye, Shchetinovka, and Yasnye Zori in the Belgorod Region were attacked with 36 munitions over seven shellings and with two drones that were shot down by the air defense system. As a result of the shelling of the settlement Oktyabrsky four civilians were wounded," he said.

It was noted that during the day three apartment buildings, 17 private houses, 23 cars, 8 outbuildings, and five commercial facilities were damaged in the Belgorod Region.