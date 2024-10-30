Belarus to host CSTO military exercises in September 2025 — Defense Minister

MINSK, October 30. /TASS/. The joint Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercise will take place in Belarus in September next year, Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin said during the meeting with CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Belarusian Defense Ministry press office said.

Speaking about the CSTO activities in the nearest future, the defense minister noted that Belarus will mainly focus on "preparing and carrying out joint military exercises within the CSTO format in Belarus - Cooperation 2025, Search 2025 and Echelon 2025 - implementing the Collective Security Strategy for 2025."

According to the press office, Khrenin informed the CSTO Secretary General "with the current military and political situation in the East European collective security region." Khrenin also laid out the Belarusian position on the agenda of the upcoming joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Committee of CSTO Security Council Secretaries, which will take place in Astana on November 28.