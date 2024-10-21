Russia’s Pacific Fleet warship detachment leaves Chinese port of Qingdao

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian large anti-submarine ships Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs have left China’s Qingdao port and are heading to Vladivostok, in the Far East, the press service of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported.

On October 17, the Russian ships entered the Qingdao port after completing joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region with their Chinese colleagues.

"The crews of large anti-submarine ships Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs of the Pacific Fleet have completed a business call in the port of Qingdao of the People's Republic of China. After leaving the port, the warship detachment set course for Vladivostok," the report says.

The crews of the ships took part in sports, cultural and formal events during the business call. "The Russian delegation led by the senior of the campaign Rear Admiral Alexander Shvarts met with the leadership of the city of Qingdao, during which a mutual position on further strengthening of friendly ties was outlined," the fleet's press service added.

While the Russian ships were in the Chinese port, sports competitions were held. "Russian and Chinese sailors held friendly basketball and tug-of-war matches," the press service said.

Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies started patrolling the Asia-Pacific region after taking part in the Beibu/Interaction-2024 joint naval exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk. During the patrols, the ships' crews traveled more than 6,000 nautical miles, conducted drills, including on practicing anti-submarine defense and sea rescue missions.